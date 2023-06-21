ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Appleton family is trying to raise funds by running a lemonade stand in Ashwaubenon in order to pay for their family cat’s surgery.

When the Wagner family adopted their cat Potter from the Humane Society in April, he had a head injury that the family thought would heal. However, Potter had many infections and now needs surgery to repair his sinus tract.

12-year-old Layla and her 8-year-old brother Quinn are concerned about the cat’s health and want nothing more than for him to get better.

“Potter means the world to me,” said Layla. “I miss having a pet, especially when times are hard. I just want to have a pet to go to.”

The Wagner family has said that Potter has good spirits despite his condition.

“I like petting him, and sometimes I would like to drag his favorite toy across the house,” added Quinn.

The family has started a GoFundMe page and has raised $500, but their end goal is $6,000 to take care of the surgery costs.

“You want to help the underdog, and we knew that if we didn’t take care of him, there was a good chance he would be euthanized,” said Katie Wagner, the mother of Layla and Quinn. “We decided we’re going to do everything we can do to help this little guy.”

The Wagner family is grateful to anyone who wants to support Potter on his journey to recovery.

“It makes me feel really good that there are people in the world that would care and want to help out a little part of life survive,” concluded Layla.