Appleton farm market in full swing after last week’s storms

Appleton’s farm market was in full swing Saturday morning despite last weekend’s storms.

The farm market is located on College Avenue in downtown Appleton from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.

The market includes more than 150 vendors selling fresh fruits, meats, baked goods and other produce.

Last weekend storms hit northeast Wisconsin, including Appleton, hard.

Vendors at the farm market explain what is was like to be caught in the middle of the storm.

“We could all kind of see it coming and then about a minute or two after that it was here and everybody was in the process of taking down their tents and we were right in the middle of it,” says Kendall Vostors, owner of Fox Cities Farm, LLC. “And so once it came everybody was basically holding on to what they could.”

You can check out the Appleton farm market until October 26.