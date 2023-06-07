APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton quickly extinguished a fire that started with a vehicle inside a garage on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 100 block of South Fidelis Street for reports of a vehicle that was on fire inside a garage around 1 p.m. on June 7.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible. Crews then were able to remove the vehicle from the garage and put out the fire within five minutes.

Authorities estimate the total damage to the building and its contents to be around $75,000.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.