Appleton felon indicted, allegedly had 12 firearms

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was recently indicted for allegedly possessing firearms while being a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Attorney Richard Frohling recently announced a federal grand jury had returned an indictment against 64-year-old Mark Dreier on Jan. 19.

The indictment alleges that Dreier possessed a dozen guns. If he is convicted, court records show Dreier faces up to ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Law enforcement reminds the public that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Dreier is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.