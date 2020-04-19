City of Appleton Finance Department closing temporarily after staffing shortage

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Finance Department located on the first floor of the Appleton City Hall has announced on Sunday that it will be temporarily closing as a result of staffing shortages.

The department says both the indoor customer service center and the drive-up window will be closed until further notice. However, the Finance Department will still be available by phone at 920-832-6442.

The department says payments can be made using the drop-box outside of the Appleton Street entrance to City Hall or the indoor drop-box next to the customer service center. Envelopes and paper clips will be provided inside the building at the customer service center.

The organization notes that residents can also mail in payments or pay invoices on their website, https://www.appleton.org/government/finance/city-services-invoices, and warn customers that there may be some delays with payments posted.

The Finance Department reminds residents that, “The state has waived late fees for utility and water bill payments. We encourage residents who can make payments on time, to continue to do so.”