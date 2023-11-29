APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Tuesday evening fire caused an estimated $75 thousand to a storage shed and home that did not have working smoke detectors.

In a release from the Appleton Fire Department, firefighters responded to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. on November 28 in the 3300 block of Friendly Street.

When crews arrived at the scene they said they saw smoke and flames coming from a storage shed that had spread to a manufactured home.

Officials say they were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival and while they were able to stop the fire from causing any more damage to the home, an estimated $75 thousand had already been done.

Authorities say the home did not have properly working smoke detectors and an investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.