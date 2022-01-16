Appleton Fire Department announces promotions

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department is celebrating the promotions of three of its very own team members.

The department announced Sunday that three members of their crew were promoted to captain, Lieutenant, and to Driver/Engineer.

Captain Jake Kirchner

Captain Jake Kirchner

After two decades of service, former lieutenant, Jake Kirchner, has risen through the ranks and solidified his position as Captain.

Captain Kirchner is said to have joined the Appleton Fire Department in 2001 as a firefighter. He then got promoted to Driver/Engineer in 2014, and just a short five years later, made lieutenant in 2019.

Now, Kirchner is ready for the next phase of his career as a captain. Captain Kirchner is assuming his role and duties on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Lieutenant Matt Gerrits

Lieutenant Matt Gerrits

Former Driver/Engineer, Matt Gerrits, has accomplished yet another career milestone. On Sunday, the Appleton Fire Department announced that Gerrits was promoted to Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Gerrits joined the department in 2003 where he served as a firefighter until becoming a Driver/Engineer and Battalion Chief of Training in 2017.

Four years later and Lieutenant Gerrits is ready to begin his new position. He is expected to assume his role and duties on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Driver/Engineer Chad Johnson

Driver/Engineer Chad Johnson

After two decades of service, Appleton Firefighter, Chad Johnson, is making headlines.

Johnson joined the department in 2002 serving as a firefighter. Then, from 2010 to 2019, Johnson added Inspector to his job description.

Now, just over two years later and Johnson’s hard work has paid off as he has been promoted to Driver/Engineer. Johnson will begin serving in his new role on Sunday, Jan. 16.