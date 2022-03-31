APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fallen heroes from the Fox Valley are being honored in a special way.

On Thursday, the Appleton Fire Department announced that they have updated their line-of-duty death display, located at Fire Station #1.

The display contains four plaques and a banner featuring members of the department who have passed while in the line of duty.

Below each member’s frame, are details surrounding their sacrifice.

In addition to plaques and banners, special lighting for the display was installed making sure these heroes remain in the spotlight. View the fallen hero display below.

“While we all wish the need for this display didn’t exist, we think the end result appropriately honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” shared the Appleton Fire Department.