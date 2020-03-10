1  of  3
Closings
UPDATE: Valley Transit GM says no injuries reported in Appleton-area bus fire, news conference at noon

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department is investigating a fire on a Valley Transit Bus.

Firefighters say the fire occurred on South Schaefer Street, south of Calumet Street, Tuesday.

According to the Valley Transit route map, the area the fire occurred is serviced by the Route 8 Telulah line.

Valley Transit Center General Manager, Ron McDonald, reports no one was injured in the fire and bus routes have not been significantly impacted.

Local 5 reached out to Appleton Fire Department and calls were not immediately returned.

A news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m., Tuesday.

