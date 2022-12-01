APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after midnight on December 1, the Appleton Fire Department was sent to a house fire, turning the first green bulb to red on its Christmas Wreath.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 700 block of West Harris Street for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they say that they saw a resident on the porch with a fire extinguisher. The fire appeared to be out and crews checked the residence for any additional flames.

Authorities estimate that the damage to the building is roughly $1,500.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Appleton fire stations are displaying a wreath with green bulbs from late November until New Year’s Day. For each fire that occurs in Appleton, the department will replace a green bulb with a red one.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind all residents to discard smoking material in a proper receptacle.

No other information was provided.