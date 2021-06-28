FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Fire department responds to house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday, June 28.

The fire took place in the 2400 block of S. Eric Drive around 3:30 p.m. Fire crews initiated fire attacks from the outside of the house as flames were described as visible through the roof. No one was discovered within the house when the crews were handling the fire.

The damages to the home and its contents are estimated at nearly $100,000 dollars. Two adults, two children, and one pet are now without a home. However, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes. No additional information has been released at this time.

