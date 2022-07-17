APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating a Saturday evening house fire in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, just after 7 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1100 block of East Mitchell Avenue for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the roof of the home. Officials affirm that all of the residents of the home had evacuated prior to their arrival.

Authorities report that crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that was blazing in the attic within 10 minutes.

No injuries resulted during the incident. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $5,000.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined at the time.