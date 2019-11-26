Appleton Fire Dept. kicks off Keep the Wreath Green program

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — November 26 isn’t just for the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade – it also marks the start of Appleton Fire Department’s Keep the Wreath Green holiday safety program.

The program is designed to promote fire safety and reduce the number of fires during the holiday season.

Fire stations in Appleton will display a wreath with green bulbs beginning on the night of the parade until New Year’s Day. For each commercial or residential fire that occurs in the City of Appleton, the department will replace a green bulb with a red one on each of the wreaths.

In 2018, there were five red bulbs. The fewest number of red bulbs was in 2011 when there was only one.

Appleton Fire says they want to break the 2011 record and keep all the wreaths throughout the city lit.

The holiday season can be a particularly active time for fire departments because of added decorative lighting, candle usage, holiday trees and decorations, increased cooking and extra family guests.