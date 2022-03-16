WEDNESDAY 3/16/2022 4:00 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local family cannot stay in their home now after a fire created thousands of dollars worth in damages.

According to a release, firefighters were dispatched to the house fire around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The department reports that a caller indicated that a passerby saw smoke coming from a house. When first responders arrived, they confirm smoke was coming from the roof and windows.

Fire crews say they found flames in the kitchen and quickly extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

No one was in the home at the time and officials explain they did rescue a dog who they say appears to be uninjured.

Investigators say they believe the fire was the result of combustible storage on a glass top stove and remind residents to never store items on top of or near stoves.

Two adults, two children, and the dog are without their home and officials say damages are estimated to be $130,000.

For more information on kitchen safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association site by click here.

UPDATE: Road back open after Appleton Fire Dept. extinguishes house fire

WEDNESDAY 3/16/2022 3:00 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Fire Department reports they have cleared the scene of a house fire that happened on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from their Twitter page, South Kernan Ave. is back open for traffic.

Original Story: Appleton Fire Dept. responds to house fire, asks drivers to use alternate route

WEDNESDAY 3/16/2022 2:22 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department is asking drivers to use an alternate route as they work on a house fire.

The fire department posted about the fire on their Facebook around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

They report that the fire is in the 2600 block of S. Kernan in Appleton.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.