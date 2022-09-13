APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews with the Appleton Fire Department (AFD) were asking the public to avoid the 1000 block of W. Fourth Street Tuesday.

According to the department’s Twitter, AFD alerted the public to an active gas leak around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. They tweeted around 12:40 p.m. that AFD had cleared the block and it was open for normal use.

Crews explained throughout the process that people should not worry and there was no danger to the public.

