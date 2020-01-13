Appleton Fire: Dryer fire at Outagamie Co. jail an accident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A dryer fire at the Outagamie County Jail caused a challenge for crews Saturday night, but did not affect the jail itself.

Officials say fire crews were dispatched at around 8 p.m. for a report of a dryer fire in the basement of the Outagamie County Administration Building on Walnut Street.

Upon arrival, Appleton Fire found the basement and first level filled with smoke. Officials say smoke was also traveling through the building through the elevator shaft.

Fire crews reportedly located the fire and used water extinguishers to extinguish cleaning rags that were burning in the dryer.

Officials say smoke removal was a challenge due to the type of building and the location of the fire.

Crews used ventilation fans and, with the assistance of maintenance personnel, remotely controlled the HVAC and exhaust systems in the building to speed up smoke removal.

The Outagamie County Administration building houses the county’s Communications Center, the Jail, and several administrative offices.

Officials say the jail and communications center continued their operations during the incident.

Appleton Fire says staff with the Sheriff’s Department used respiratory protection and knocked down the initial fire. According to Appleton fire, this staff member prevented further damage.

Several Sheriff’s Department members also provided assistance in gaining access to locked areas of the building for our crew members.

Crews say no one was injured during this incident and damage is estimated at $4,500. The fire was contained to the dryer and the cleaning rags inside.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental and fire crews were on scene for about an hour and a half.