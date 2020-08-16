Appleton Fire Department responds to two-family house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department is investigating an early Sunday fire incident involving a two-family home in Appleton.

According to the Department, At around 6:40 a.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1700 block of North Oneida Street, in the central part of Appleton.

Crews report that the initial call indicated there was a fire on the stove, and the occupants had put the fire out, but there was still a lot of smoke in the building.

The Department notes that the occupants woke up to “choking” smoke, which alerted them to the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a two-family residential house, which had an upper and lower level, had moderate black smoke inside the lower unit of the building.

Fire officials say the fire on the stovetop had been extinguished like the caller reported and then crews began checking for any extension. The fire was contained to the kitchen but there was smoke damage throughout most of the first floor, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

Additional fire crews are said to have conducted a search and assisted in notification and evacuation of the occupants in the upper unit. All of the occupants on the lower unit were said to have been checked and treated on-scene for smoke inhalation.

Law enforcement says both units had a smoke alarm, however, the batteries were missing from

both alarms rendering them inoperable.

The Appleton Fire Department notes the fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate available at the moment.

