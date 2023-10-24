APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After successful donation efforts hosted by Friends of the Appleton Fire Department, Acre Realty, and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Station 5 distributed winter clothes to students at Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School.

Organizers of the donation effort told Local 5 News that they exceeded their goal, meaning they were able to donate clothes to other schools in the Appleton area as well.

“We just do it to help out people in our community,” said Scott Pelkin, captain of the Appleton Fire Department. “Anything we can do to make someone’s day a little bit better, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Kids receiving winter clothes were ecstatic to receive some new gear that would keep them warm during recess in the winter.

Pelkin continued to tell Local 5 News that he’s very satisfied seeing the community come together and help out such a great cause.

“I think it shows great character in the community that people are willing to step up at a moment’s notice to help those in the community that are in need,” added Pelkin.

The donations were accepted last week at various locations, including Station 5.