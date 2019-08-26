Appleton firefighters filling the boot for muscular dystrophy August 26, 27, & 29

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department is kicking off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

For the 65th year, AFD is raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) helping transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

More than 80 Appleton firefighters are hitting the streets and storefronts with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and others to make a donation to MDA on August 26, 27, and 29 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Walmart and Pick n’ Save in Appleton.

Funds raised through Appleton Fill the Boot events in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.