Appleton firefighters rescue ducklings from drain

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton firefighters participated in a rescue mission early this week for some ducklings that became trapped in a drain.

In a video shared with WFRV Local 5 by Jamie Pinter Johnson, a firefighter can be seen standing in the drain bringing nine ducklings back to safety.

“I was out for a run and saw the mom a bit distraught. I went over to the drain and could hear and see the nine ducklings,” Jamie told WFRV Local 5.

After the fire department got the ducklings out of the drain, Jamie says she was able to carry the young birds to the marsh area in front of Appleton North High School.

