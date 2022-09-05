APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday.

Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.

Duplex Fire

Firefighters reported light-to-moderate smoke that was caused by unattended cooking. Food in a pan on the stove was charred, but not actively burning. However, firefighters found one occupant unconscious on the couch in the apartment.

Fire crews provided medical attention to the person before the ambulance arrived and took over patient care. The pan was removed from the apartment and fire personnel ventilated the smoke. The occupant was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and their status is unknown at this time.

Following the first fire, crews were sent to the 200 Block of East Atlantic Street in Appleton for a report of a fire inside a bathroom at a duplex.

The initial call indicated the occupant thought the fire was out and after crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic vents on two sides of the building. Occupants of the building had already exited the structure.

Firefighters were able to gain access to the attic where they extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes. Additional crews conducted a search of the home verifying nobody was inside before ventilating the attic through roof vents.

One occupant was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire is not known at this time. The damage estimation is also unknown, but firefighters say the building is inhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

