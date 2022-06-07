APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton’s post office has received a new upgrade as a part of its expansion project.

Installed on Tuesday, the Small Unit Delivery Sorter is expected to help modernize operations by processing thousands of packages per hour, up to eight times faster than manual sorting.

“We had to rely on manual sorting. The new Small Unit Delivery Sorter will reduce the physical toll on our workforce,” said Ryan Schultz, Appleton’s Postmaster.

The installation is a part of the United States Postal Service’s 10-year plan, Delivering for America, which invests $40 billion to modernize operations, including investments to accommodate growing customer demand for package delivery.

The new automated machine will not have an impact on jobs, as the Appleton post office is currently hiring. “This does not create any loss of jobs. We are hiring at all positions,” added Schultz.

The Small Unit Delivery Sorter at the Appleton post office is the first of its kind in the State of Wisconsin, with other post offices around the nation also receiving the upgrade.

“It’s been a great change. The employees love it. It’s a lot easier for them to work with the high volume of parcels that we receive and it takes the human error factor out of it and lets us sort more accurately,” explained Schultz.

For more information about the United States Postal Service’s Delivering for America plan, click here.