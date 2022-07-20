APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The winners received their awards for the 2022 Appleton Flag Day Parade alongside honoring one longtime Flag Day committee member.

Dan Balliet has been helping out with the Appleton Flag Day Parade for 22 years and has made countless contributions to making the parade run smoothly.

“He’s just a great guy to be around and we’re really going to miss him,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Committee Chairperson. “He’s a huge addition on parade day.”

Balliet also served on the City of Appleton’s Common Council for seven consecutive terms, improving the quality of life of those living in the community.

“Thank you. I am glad I served the committee but all good things must come to an end, but thank you very much, I appreciate it,” said Balliet after accepting his award.

This year’s parade was a special achievement because of all the challenges the committee faced right after heavy rain moved through the downtown Appleton area.

“We’re really happy that we can recognize the effort and creativity that we see in our Flag Day Parade,” said Otis. “We think it’s a nice way to cap off parade season.”

Otis continues to tell Local 5 News that the next parade for the City of Appleton is November 22 and that will be the downtown Appleton Christmas parade, heading into its 51st year.

For more information about the Appleton Flag Day Parade, click here.