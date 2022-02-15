APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Parade Committee is accepting applications for the country’s biggest Flag Day Parade that is scheduled for June 11.

According to officials, the 71st Appleton Flag Day Parade is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

“There’s an unparalleled amount of pride and patriotism in the Fox Cities,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson. “The Flag Day Parade provides a showcase for our community’s ingenuity and artistry as well as a reason to come together and celebrate with friends and family.”

Any organizations that are interested in joining the 71st Appleton Flag Day Parade must submit an official application before April 15. Applications can be found online or on the Appleton Flag Day Parade Facebook page.

The parade will start at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and North Oneida Street. It will end at Drew Street.

The celebration reportedly draws more than 50,000 spectators and participants from throughout the state and nation to Appleton.