Appleton Habitat for Humanity ready to launch latest ‘Rock the Block’ project

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Habitat for Humanity is ready to launch its latest ‘Rock the Block’ project.

On Thursday, the organization announced its plan to revitalize the neighborhood near Columbus School, which is considered a historic area of Downtown Appleton.

Several homes are at least 100 years old and many of them need some TLC.

“Roofs, windows, siding, repainting, porch-leveling, you name it.” Ryan Roth, Director of Community Development says. “Impactful, meaningful exterior repairs for families that live right here in these communities.”

Roth says they won’t have the same amount of volunteers as they usually do because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they are still excited to be able to help the community.

