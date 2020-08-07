FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Habitat for Humanity ready to launch latest ‘Rock the Block’ project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Habitat for Humanity is ready to launch its latest ‘Rock the Block’ project.

On Thursday, the organization announced its plan to revitalize the neighborhood near Columbus School, which is considered a historic area of Downtown Appleton.

Several homes are at least 100 years old and many of them need some TLC.

“Roofs, windows, siding, repainting, porch-leveling, you name it.” Ryan Roth, Director of Community Development says. “Impactful, meaningful exterior repairs for families that live right here in these communities.”

Roth says they won’t have the same amount of volunteers as they usually do because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they are still excited to be able to help the community.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More