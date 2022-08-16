APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton High School students, along with staff and local artist Neo Medina, have come together to create a mural as a part of a class called “Paint the City.”

The mural is located on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli in Appleton. Painted with flowers and the phrase “Always Love”, the mural was designed by artist Neo Medina and was inspired by local florists.

Medina says, “Art was my first voice, before I ever had a platform, before I ever really thought that people were listening. Art is a good vehicle into self-care and self-help.”

From the two-week-long class, the 18 students will receive a half credit and $400. In addition to learning art techniques, students are also becoming active members of the community.

Appleton West High School Art teacher Karla Lauden says, “I think is most important is that all the students feel included and be part of something that they don’t realize is bigger than them.”

The mural will be finished on Friday, August 19th. At 5 p.m., there will be a celebration with food trucks and students giving speeches in the Jersey Bagel parking lot.