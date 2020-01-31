Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton high school students participate in ‘Feed the Need’ event benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A unique competition among Appleton high school students involving food benefitted Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Thursday night.

Feeding America’s first annual “Feed the Need” event featured celebrity chef Ace Champion, who helped teams from four Appleton high schools prepare their creations.

The teams used Vita Meal, a nutrient-dense food used to help feed malnourished children and adults, when making their creations.

“We’re ordering the Vita meal to come here and then Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is able to distribute it to the people that need it the most,” Jen Schremp, the event’s organizer, told Local 5.

The public then had a chance to sample the dishes with donations benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories