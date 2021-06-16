Appleton hires UW- Oshkosh alumni as new DEI coordinator

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Terrence “Timber” Smith has been hired as the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coordinator in the city of Appleton and will start on June 21.

Smith has worked and raised a family in the Fox Valley area for the past 29 years. He previously worked as the veterans resource coordinator and as an admissions counselor at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

“Timber brings a wealth of experience and will be a great partner in growing our organizational and community capacity in being welcoming and supportive to all people,” stated Mayor Jake Woodford.

His DEI experience includes:

Serving as the cultural retention and recruitment specialist for the Appleton Area School District and Fox Valley Technical College

Serving on the Workplace DEI Taskforce for University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Serving on DEI Committee for the city of Oshkosh

Smith has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He served four years in the Army Reserves as an optical lab tech.

“DEI is the work of the people for the people,” Smith said. “Appleton has a proud history of championing DEI within local government and for residents. I believe the core of this work is openness to learning about what we don’t understand and commitment to supporting each other.”