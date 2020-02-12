Appleton Hmong leader speaks out against U.S. proposal

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The State Department is negotiating to deport some Hmong immigrants and refugees living in the United States.

With more than 50,0000 Hmong living in our state, this could have a devastating effect on thousands of families.

Thousands of Hmong who fled Laos decades ago could be sent back under a new proposal.

The Department of State wants to send back Hmong who pose a threat to the community and those with final orders of removal.

Kou Vang is President of the Hmong American Partnership in the Fox Valley and says this proposal makes the Hmong community feel like “we’re being uprooted here in Wisconsin and being thrown back into a third-world country that we’re not familiar with.”

Vang says his community members fear deportation because “we don’t have the skill set to survive there. Don’t have the tools to survive there. We do not even speak the language. It’s inhumane and it’s not fair.”

Outagamie County Executive, Thomas Nelson has questions, “Why is this Administration singling out one group of the Hmong Lao community; a community that has been here in the Fox Valley for 44 years?”

The Hmong were forced to flee Southeast Asia, in the 1960s and ’70s because they supported the U.S. during the Vietnam war and some Hmong resettled in Wisconsin.

County Executive Nelson says he has personally called on U.S. Senator Ron Johnson because “Johnson sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs committee and he can bring light to this matter.”

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has responded to this deportation proposal as well in a statement:

“I urge the Trump Administration to act carefully and judiciously to ensure law-abiding Hmong in the United States legally are treated fairly. The Hmong community is an important part of the fabric of Wisconsin.”