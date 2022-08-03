APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton might get a say on whether the State of Wisconsin should legalize marijuana for personal use.

The Appleton City Council met on Wednesday night to discuss an advisory referendum for the city’s November election.

Supporters think this will show how many people support the idea of making marijuana legal in the state of Wisconsin, especially since neighboring states such as Illinois are benefiting financially.

“I think it’s a great thing to let citizens one by one have a voice and I will vote to put this referendum on the ballot,” said Denise Fenton, a member of the Appleton City Council.

Fellow members of the city council agreed with Fenton’s point of view after 11 of the 13 members said yes to the request for an advisory referendum relating to the legalization of marijuana.

Sheri Hartzheim was one of the two council members that voted no, stating “the bottom line is that this is not the purview of the City of Appleton’s government. Yes, we are elected to represent our constituents. We are elected to represent them to this body.”

Recreational use of marijuana is legalized in 19 states as well as Washington D.C. The sale of marijuana would be for people at least 21 years old.