Appleton honors 9/11 victims during procession & commemorative ceremony

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A procession and commemorative ceremony held in Appleton on Saturday honored all of those involved in 9/11.

The event began with people of all ages gathering for the procession, which was held at the same time as when the first plane hit the World Trade Center that fateful day, 20 years ago.

Following the procession, at around 9 a.m., the commemorative ceremony took place at the exact time the second plane hit.

Organizers say the high attendance shows how deeply people were moved by the tragic events of the day.

“I think the event today was really special for all the people here. Hopefully, more people will attend events like this in the future but it really did capture the unity of the day and the emotions around this event,” shared Appleton Police Department, Chief Todd Thomas.

The event included music from the City Band, remarks from local officials, and traditional memorial tributes. It also included the laying of the wreath, rifle salute, and the playing of “Taps”.

