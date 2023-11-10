APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Axe and knife throwers from across the country are aiming to be their best.

The USA Pro-Am World Championships for the World Axe Throwing League and the World Knife Throwing League are underway.

Competitors say they are excited to show off their skills. World Champion Michael Kump has competed in the league for five years and says the competition allows him to improve as a thrower.

“Everyone is a close-knit community, and in addition to the competition, you also have the community side when you can have a lot of fun and enjoy a good time with people,” explained Kump.

The competition features more than 300 throwers from more than 30 states.

Director of Sports Marketing at the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau Matt TenHaken says the competition will provide an economic boost for the Fox Cities.

“We are expecting half a million dollars to be the economic impact that these tourists are bringing to the area for businesses, so it’s quite significant said TenHaken.

As Kump competes for another title, he encourages others to give the sport a throw.

“Get a group of friends, go out, find a venue,” stated Kump. “It’ll cost you $20-30 a person, and you’re going to have a good time. Have a couple of drinks, have some food, and have some fun.”

The competition is happening from now until Sunday and is free for everyone to attend.