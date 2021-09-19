FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton hosts climate change event Sunday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A block party-style event aimed at raising awareness on climate change is taking place on Sunday morning in Appleton.

The event is set to happen at Pierce Park from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature speakers, live music, food trucks, and climate change-themed informational booths.

Organizers say they chose Pierce Park as a location to hold this event because they wanted a beautiful outdoor backdrop to gather and continue conversations about how we can address climate change.

“You don’t have to come here like being somebody who’s like really entrenched in climate policy. Like we encourage you to come out if you are concerned about our planet and you want to learn more about things that we can do to help fix the issue,” shared event organizer Anders Hanhan.

If you are interested in learning more about climate change and how we combat it, organizers note that the event is free and open to all.

