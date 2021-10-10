Appleton hosts ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk, next stop Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A unique event aimed towards raising awareness for breast cancer was held in Appleton on Saturday.

The American Cancer Society held a ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk at Telulah Park inviting locals to come out and show their support for those impacted by this disease.

During the event, walkers sported pink everything ranging from pink striped tights to pink hair. One participant, Debbie Cerasoli, tells Local 5 she walks in honor of her mom and herself who are both breast cancer survivors.

“Yeah, I do a ton of breast cancer walks and so I thought I’d invest in some of the fun pink stuff. Anything to make the day really fun. After everything, everybody’s been through here,” shared Cerasoli.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you’re in luck! Organizers say there will be another breast cancer awareness walk on Oct. 16 in Green Bay.