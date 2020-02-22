Appleton house Fire detected in early stages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire early Friday morning was extinguished quickly due to an early detection by the Gold Cross Ambulance crew that was in the area.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, shortly before 1 a.m., crews responded for a report of a fire in the 700 block of West Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials say while heading to the scene they received an update that there was smoke coming from the chimney and other areas of the roof and flames were visible on the West side of the home.

Authorities report searching the building and determined that there were no occupants home at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities say they remained on the scene to conduct a fire investigation and believe the fire was accidental in nature. No damage estimates are available at this time.

Local 5 News will update this story as it develops.