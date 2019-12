APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The I-41 north on-ramp from Ballard Road will be closed in the morning on both Monday and Thursday as crews repair a beam guard.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the closure will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on both days.

The ramp will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Officials say drivers should use adjacent interchanges during the repairs.