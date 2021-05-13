Appleton in need of locals to serve on Library Building Project Advisory Committee

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is looking for applicants to serve on a new advisory committee for its library building project.

In March 2021, the Appleton Common Council, with support from the Appleton Public Library Board of Trustees, awarded a contract to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) for design and engineering services for the Appleton Public Library at its current location.

Library staff says initial changes include completing a building and site audit and developing the preliminary building program, which explains operational functions and spaces, and important adjacencies.

According to a release, Appleton is forming the Library Building Project Advisory Committee (LBPAC) to provide additional input at key phases throughout the process to ensure diverse representation and broad community involvement.

City officials say the LBPAC will provide initial input on the library project, including historical context, concerns, and vision for the building, feedback on conceptual designs, and may be consulted for input regarding other aspects of design.

In addition, organizers say the group is expected to help foster engagement in listening sessions and community gatherings from the general public throughout the design process. Officials say all of its input is strictly advisory in nature.

Community members interested in serving on the Library Building Project Advisory Committee may visit the City of Appleton’s Website here.

Appleton residency and/or representation of an Appleton-based business or organization is required and any member under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to participate in LBPAC activities.

Applications will be reviewed upon receipt and will close May 24 with the anticipated process completion by early June.