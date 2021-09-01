Appleton Int. Airport modifies flight plan to meet change in Packers vs. Saints game

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton International Airport has announced a modification in its flight plan to align with the much anticipated Packers versus Saints football game on Sept. 12.

According to a release, the direct flight was originally planned to go to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). Now, the company has changed the flight to the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

This follows the Packers announcement regarding the first-week matchup being moved from New Orleans to Jacksonville due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.

Allegiant officials say they made the decision to also change the flight to provide NFL fans a nonstop, hassle-free way to get to the game.

“As a leading Wisconsin airport, we understand that Packers fans are a huge part of our traveler base and we are grateful for airlines like Allegiant who not only accommodate them, but create special flights so fans can cheer on their favorite team,” says Abe Weber, Appleton Airport Director.

These flight changes were sent to fans who were scheduled to fly the original course. Airport staff says anyone who chose not to fly this rescheduled flight could decline and receive a full-credit voucher or refund.

The special flight is scheduled to take off on Sept. 10 and return the Sept. 13.