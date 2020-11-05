Appleton International Airport add new flight to Charlotte through American Airlines

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Passengers flying out of Appleton International Airport will have a new destination to choose from.

American Airlines has added a new flight to Charlotte, North Carolina for passengers. This is yet another flight destination the airport has added within the span of a few months.

In celebration of Appleton International Airport’s (ATW) inaugural flight to its newest destination on American Airlines to Charlotte, North Carolina, the airport is holding a press conference and ribbon cutting event starting at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 5. As one of the fastest growing hubs, Charlotte Airport (CLT) is a gateway to Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean and will help Appleton travelers grow business and tourism within each area.

Travelers will be able to enjoy the arts, culture, and history of Charlotte with the new flight offering connections to over 50 cities in the southeast- including 10 Caribbean/Mexican destinations, along with over 15 cities in Florida.

“Wisconsin travelers will have access to all the great destinations available through American’s Charlotte hub,” says Abe Weber, Appleton Airport Director. “Charlotte is American’s gateway to the Southeast, Florida and the Caribbean, so getting to these popular destinations will now be faster and easier for our customers.”

The new flight will operate daily, leaving Appleton at 7 a.m. and arriving in Charlotte at 10:20 a.m. The return flight departs Charlotte at 8 p.m. and arriving in Appleton at 9:06 p.m.