GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton International Airport (ATW) added its third non-stop route expansion on Tuesday afternoon after partnering up with American Airlines to provide a trip to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Starting on June 6, 2024, the new flight will provide daily service to DFW, with flights departing ATW every morning.

“This is a significant expansion for business travelers seeking a fast, direct route to Dallas and beyond,” said Appleton Airport Director Abe Weber. “American Airlines has been servicing the Appleton airport since July 2017, and this is their first direct route expansion since November 2020.”

Additionally, Weber confirmed that the non-stop American Airlines flight to Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) will move from seasonal operation to year-round operation. The flight began service in November 2020 as a winter route.

“American is thrilled to offer the only nonstop service from ATW to Texas, linking northern Wisconsin to our hub at DFW where we’ll operate more than 850 daily flights next summer to more than 230 destinations,” said Joe Sottile, American Airlines Director of Domestic and Short-Haul International Network Planning. “When combined with now year-round service to our CLT hub and our longstanding service to [Orlando], American is excited to offer convenient connectivity for ATW travelers to destinations across the U.S. and around the world.”

With this expansion, Appleton International Airport now offers 18 nonstop destinations and more than 285 domestic destinations accessible with one additional stop.

“Our primary goal is to offer travelers in northeast Wisconsin a fast, convenient way to connect to the world through Appleton,” Weber said. “Being able to offer direct flights to major hubs like Dallas/Fort Worth only positions the Fox Cities as a progressive location for business and future economic development.”

The flight to Dallas/Fort Worth is expected to leave Appleton at 7:00 a.m. and land in Dallas/Fort Worth at 9:35 a.m. Flights from DFW will depart at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Appleton at 8:55 p.m.

Additionally, the flight from Charlotte will depart North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Appleton at 3:51 p.m. The flight will depart ATW at 4:21 p.m. and arrive at CLT by 7:43 p.m.

Airport officials say that the Charlotte flight will continue to depart Appleton International Airport at 5:20 a.m. until June 6, 2024.

“Our airport is the most important piece of economic real estate in northeast Wisconsin,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson. “This amount of growth is due in part to healthy community support and collaboration with economic development partners in our region.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that the Appleton International Airport is the fastest-growing airport in Wisconsin and is the state’s third busiest behind Madison and Milwaukee.

Airport officials anticipate just under 950K arrivals and departures by the end of 2023 and forecast nearly one million arrivals and departures in 2024.