FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton International Airport adds two non-stop flights in time for summer travel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two new non-stop flights have been added to the books at Appleton International Airport.

Allegiant Air is offering flights from Appleton to Savanah, Georgia and Appleton to Rapid City, South Dakota started at the end of May.

Airport officials say the timing is right for the new flights, giving Wisconsinites a chance to get away, “Both these two new flights to Savanah and Rapids City provide opportunity for people to get outdoors and we’ve seen coming through the pandemic is that our travelers are looking for that getaway. They still want to vacation but they want to do it safely.”

The flights will run Monday though Friday starting in May.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally