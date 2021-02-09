Appleton International Airport adds two non-stop flights in time for summer travel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two new non-stop flights have been added to the books at Appleton International Airport.

Allegiant Air is offering flights from Appleton to Savanah, Georgia and Appleton to Rapid City, South Dakota started at the end of May.

Airport officials say the timing is right for the new flights, giving Wisconsinites a chance to get away, “Both these two new flights to Savanah and Rapids City provide opportunity for people to get outdoors and we’ve seen coming through the pandemic is that our travelers are looking for that getaway. They still want to vacation but they want to do it safely.”

The flights will run Monday though Friday starting in May.