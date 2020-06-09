FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton International Airport expands summer flight schedule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Appleton International Airport has added new July flight options in response to steadily increasing customer demand for leisure travel out of Appleton. 

All four airlines operating at Appleton Airport are adding flights in response to passenger increases in May and strong future bookings.

The biggest gains come from American Airlines, which will fly 90% of its pre-COVID-19 schedule beginning July 7.

In addition to a strong leisure customer demand, northeast Wisconsin businesses have started traveling again, prompting more flight options.   

Allegiant Air, with its focus on vacation destinations, is already seeing travel returning to normal.

“Our Allegiant flights are very popular since travelers can fly nonstop from Appleton with low fares,” said Abe Weber, Appleton Airport director.  

As travelers return, they will experience a fresh new look at Appleton Airport as the “ATW Clean” initiative includes enhanced cleanliness and physical airport improvements, as well as efficiency and environmental upgrades.

Travelers may notice extensive disinfecting protocols, more self-sanitizing resources, touchless interactions at key points, and the addition of a second private mother’s room in the concourse. 

“We’ve received tremendous support for our ATW Clean plan,” said Weber. “I believe that many customers choose our airport because we provide a safe and healthy travel experience.”  

The complete list of Appleton Airport improvements is available at https://atwairport.com/healthy-connections/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"