Appleton International Airport expands summer flight schedule

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Appleton International Airport has added new July flight options in response to steadily increasing customer demand for leisure travel out of Appleton.

All four airlines operating at Appleton Airport are adding flights in response to passenger increases in May and strong future bookings.

The biggest gains come from American Airlines, which will fly 90% of its pre-COVID-19 schedule beginning July 7.

In addition to a strong leisure customer demand, northeast Wisconsin businesses have started traveling again, prompting more flight options.

Allegiant Air, with its focus on vacation destinations, is already seeing travel returning to normal.

“Our Allegiant flights are very popular since travelers can fly nonstop from Appleton with low fares,” said Abe Weber, Appleton Airport director.

As travelers return, they will experience a fresh new look at Appleton Airport as the “ATW Clean” initiative includes enhanced cleanliness and physical airport improvements, as well as efficiency and environmental upgrades.

Travelers may notice extensive disinfecting protocols, more self-sanitizing resources, touchless interactions at key points, and the addition of a second private mother’s room in the concourse.

“We’ve received tremendous support for our ATW Clean plan,” said Weber. “I believe that many customers choose our airport because we provide a safe and healthy travel experience.”

The complete list of Appleton Airport improvements is available at https://atwairport.com/healthy-connections/