GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Working as two teams in 12-hour shifts, the Appleton International Airport is hard at work, battling Mother Nature to keep the runways clear.

“We have crews out there right now, keeping the runways clear, that’s the airport’s job, keeping the runways clear. We’ll never close our airport. That’s the goal, to never close the airport,” Appleton International Airport air service and business development manager Jesse Funk said. “We just want to make it so that all of the airlines, whether it’s a commercial airline, private pilot or cargo plane, if they want to land and take off, that they have the ability to do that.”

The crews use up to five plows and broom trailers to keep the pavement dry, which consists of 13.2 million square feet of runways, taxiways, and parking lots.

“A combo unit is a plow plus a broom, so if (the snow) gets really heavy, we’ll run all five on the runways at the same time,” Funk said. “Visuals, whether it be fog or snow or things like that, prevent pilots from wanting to land and airlines wanting them to land, based on safety reasons, of course, but we want the runways to always be ready for them to land. We haven’t shut our runways down in a long time. We’ve been open for every winter event as far back as I can remember.”

That is more than a decade of safe, clear runways. On Tuesday, Appleton International Airport had 12 flights takeoff and 13 land, with only one hour-long delay. With the sterling record comes a lot of practice and, sometimes, extra responsibility.

“We do prepare for this, going back as far as August. It’s almost a year-round endeavor for the snow plow operation whether it’s training or, like today, actually being out for the operation,” Funk said. “We take diversions, so if there’s airports in the area that can’t accommodate planes, because they don’t have the crews or the equipment, think about smaller airports like that, we’re happy to take those planes.”

The hard work means long hours and often sleeping overnight when the snow storms are long enough.

“There are beds in here. They can set up the bedroom however they want to,” employee Richard Baumgartner said of the sleeping quarters. “There were a couple of guys who did sleepover last night and then got up at two o’clock this morning. They have showers in there because there are times when a snowstorm runs 36 to 40 hours, and you get kind of smelly and want to take a shower. There was a snowstorm, and I was here for close to 50 hours.”

With the safety of hundreds of individuals on the line every day, Baumgartner says that there is great pride taken in their important work.

“If that airfield is slippery by any means, it’s our job that airfield is safe for those planes to take off and land,” he said. “We continuously strive to keep the airport open so that people who are traveling know that they’re going to be able to get in and out of here.”