Appleton International Airport has begun holiday flights to Nashville

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton International Airport has begun Allegiant’s direct holiday flight from Appleton to Nashville for those wishing to travel by air.

From November 19 through January 3, the holiday flights will operate twice weekly with a third flight added for both Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks, says the airport.

Officials say the first holiday flight to Nashville greeted travelers with guitar and cowboy boot cake pops, a Nashville snap can cooler, and live music from local country artist Dustin Lee.

“We’re excited to welcome our Allegiant Nashville service back for the holidays. Travelers will now be able to combine the magic of the holidays with the legendary Music City attractions, nightlife, and restaurants – all with an affordable nonstop flight from the Appleton International Airport,” says Abe Weber, Appleton Airport director.

The airport says after the holiday season the flight will resume its spring schedule on February 12, 2021.

