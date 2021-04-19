Appleton International Airport hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment event

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As traveling gets back to normal, the Appleton International Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment, giving travelers the opportunity to enroll in an expedited security screening process.

The TSA PreCheck allows travelers to move through security quicker, so they don’t need to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, jackets or belts to be screened. Across the U.S. there are 450 lanes at over 200 airports dedicated to PreCheck.

Registration takes about 10 minutes and you must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship, which can be a current U.S. passport, driver’s license and copy of a birth certificate. The enrollment must be done in person for proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected. The application fee is $85.

The enrollment program is now until April 23 in the Appleton International Airport conference room. While walk-ins are welcome, they do ask you to schedule an appointment.