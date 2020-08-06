Appleton International Airport offering direct flight to Atlanta once more

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular flight destination is making its way back to the Fox Cities.

Some good news for travelers- Delta Airlines is adding direct flights to Atlanta back to its flight path at the Appleton International Airport. The airport officially added back its Delta direct flight to Atlanta this past Monday.

Before and since that time, managers here at the airport have been busy in terms of keeping things clean and under control. As travelers return to Appleton Airport, they can count on extensive disinfecting protocols, more self-sanitizing resources, and touch less interactions at key points.

They will also experience a fresh new look due to the ATW Clean Initiative. This program includes enhanced cleanliness and physical airport improvements, as well as efficiency and environmental upgrades.

“We have put self sanitizing stations everywhere throughout the airport so that you have the ability to self sanitize your hands or your luggage, if you want to get your luggage after it comes through the luggage belt,” says Patrick Tracey, Appleton Airport Marketing Manager. “We’ve got sanitizing materials there so that no matter where you are in the airport, you can always feel like you are going to be clean.”

You can find more information, including how to book a flight, on the Appleton International Airport website. You can also connect with the airport through their Facebook page.