Appleton International Airport offers temporary TSA Pre-Check center

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Wisconsin residents will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA Pre✓® program at Appleton International Airport (ATW) from Feb. 3 through 7 thanks to a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the airport terminal.

The application process lets U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents enroll directly in the TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA Pre✓® nationwide and more than 70 airlines participate in the program.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll which typically only takes 10 minutes.

Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu which will show the first available time available.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status.

The application fee is $85 and must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about two weeks that is valid for five years.

For more information: https://atwairport.com/tsa-pre-check/