Appleton International Airport promotes autism acceptance with new center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton International Airport is partnering with the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin and supporting autism acceptance by unveiling its facility’s newest addition.

On Tuesday, the Appleton airport held the grand opening for its new ‘Autism Quiet Room’ as well as shared the steps they are taking to be a good advocate for the Autism community.

“Over the past five years we’ve gathered at the beginning of April to talk about Autism Awareness and this month we are very excited to be able to take the next step and talk about Autism acceptance,” shares Appleton International Airport Director Abe Weber.

The Airport staff noted that its website now has a map to help people with autism better plan their trips and to get a handle on what is coming so they aren’t surprised.