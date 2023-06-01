APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton International Airport is working on a multi-million dollar expansion to its flight center in the wake of the 2025 NFL Draft coming to Green Bay.

The new hanger will be more than 32,000 square feet and will help the airport accommodate more chartered planes. The project is made possible by funding from the 2022 Cares Act.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said this project couldn’t have come at a better time as the region prepares for the draft and the ever-so-popular EAA Airventure.

“Even though it’s not in our county, we know that this is something that affects the region,” said Nelson. “We want to have the infrastructure in place so that people who are coming into this area, who are visiting, they can come here knowing we can provide the services they need.”

The new expansion is expected to be completed in the fall.