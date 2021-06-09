Appleton K-9 suddenly passes away, on-duty since 2015

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department announced the sudden passing of the active-duty K9 Waskos.

Waskos passed away from an acute medical condition, and the Appleton Police Department says it is a devastating loss. Waskos originally started in Feb. 2015 and assisted specialized units, the SWAT Team and multiple other agencies.

The department says Waskos will be remembered for his personality, love for the work he did and as a true protector of the community. Waskos was also described as energetic, focused and talented.

Sergeant Rohm was Waskos’ handler.

The Appleton Police Department also thanked the community for the support for the K9 program.